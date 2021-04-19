Analysts Set Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT at $18.07

Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.07.

ARCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $11.01 and a 52 week high of $19.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.87.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.17 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.14%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.66%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 31.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

