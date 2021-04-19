Analysts Offer Predictions for Penn Virginia Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PVAC)

Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) – Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Penn Virginia in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Seaport Global Securities analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.73. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Penn Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.67.

Penn Virginia stock opened at $12.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $184.11 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 3.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.64. Penn Virginia has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $20.18.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.44. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 52.13% and a positive return on equity of 19.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Penn Virginia by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Penn Virginia by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Penn Virginia by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved reserves of approximately 126 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 532 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,300 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

