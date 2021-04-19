Analysts Offer Predictions for Bunzl plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Bunzl in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst W. Kirkness now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.08 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.03. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bunzl’s FY2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut Bunzl from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Peel Hunt raised Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bunzl from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $35.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.89. Bunzl has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

