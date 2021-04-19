Analysts Issue Forecasts for Sempra Energy’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Sempra Energy in a note issued to investors on Friday, April 16th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.63 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.36. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $141.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra Energy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.93 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.86 EPS.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.55.

NYSE SRE opened at $138.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $41.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.88. Sempra Energy has a 12 month low of $112.16 and a 12 month high of $138.82.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 16,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Sempra Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 5,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

