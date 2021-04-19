Analysts Expect Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.25 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) will report sales of $81.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.58 million and the highest is $82.67 million. Lexington Realty Trust reported sales of $80.83 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexington Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $324.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $320.52 million to $330.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $330.48 million, with estimates ranging from $325.92 million to $334.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lexington Realty Trust.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 49.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexington Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

LXP opened at $11.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.22 and a 200-day moving average of $10.73. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 53.75%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.9% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Lexington Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

