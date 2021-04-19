Analysts Expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $154.46 Million

Brokerages expect Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) to report sales of $154.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.90 million and the lowest is $145.59 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year sales of $602.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $591.39 million to $614.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $666.16 million, with estimates ranging from $618.77 million to $742.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.17 million.

EBC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBC traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,161,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. Eastern Bankshares has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $20.15.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

