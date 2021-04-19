Analysts Expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cubic’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Cubic reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 441.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cubic will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.69. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.59. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cubic.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.37. Cubic had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a positive return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $318.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cubic’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Truist lowered Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. William Blair downgraded shares of Cubic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cubic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Shares of CUB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.83. The stock had a trading volume of 323,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,844. Cubic has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $78.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -575.62 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.98.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. Cubic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUB. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cubic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $315,536,000 after acquiring an additional 54,615 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Cubic by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,349,736 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $83,739,000 after purchasing an additional 208,097 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cubic in the fourth quarter worth $24,711,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cubic by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 267,061 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after buying an additional 21,819 shares during the period.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

