Analysts Anticipate FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.17 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to report $1.17 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full-year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.17 billion to $5.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on FMC from $145.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.50.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 626,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,010,000 after acquiring an additional 57,355 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of FMC by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 133,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.82. The company had a trading volume of 548,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $111.21. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. FMC has a 12-month low of $81.82 and a 12-month high of $123.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.53%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

