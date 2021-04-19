Analysts Anticipate Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) will report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Calix’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Calix posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 600%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Calix will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Calix.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $170.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.52 million. Calix had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.01%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Craig Hallum lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Calix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calix from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Calix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.36.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 50,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.90, for a total transaction of $1,595,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,865,244 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $144,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,944 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Calix by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,969,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,373,000 after buying an additional 262,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Calix by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,594,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Calix by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,075,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,018,000 after acquiring an additional 106,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth about $31,178,000. Institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CALX opened at $44.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 320.29 and a beta of 1.49. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $7.25 and a fifty-two week high of $48.78.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services required to deliver the unified access network in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, Europe, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable communication service providers (CSPs) to provide a range of services, such as basic voice and data, and advanced broadband services.

