Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) will announce $24.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $13.50 million to $33.90 million. Blueprint Medicines posted sales of $6.17 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full year sales of $152.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $68.14 million to $225.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $297.60 million, with estimates ranging from $128.05 million to $423.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 41.08%. The company had revenue of $34.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 million.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BPMC. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sib LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 18.6% during the first quarter. Sib LLC now owns 65,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,335,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd lifted its position in Blueprint Medicines by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 12,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,731,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 3,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,499,000 after buying an additional 24,029 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $95.20 on Monday. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $56.00 and a twelve month high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.42.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

