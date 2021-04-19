Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Takes $4.88 Million Position in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 249,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,883,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OUT. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OUT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NYSE:OUT opened at $23.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -121.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.02 and a twelve month high of $24.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

