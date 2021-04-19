Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 241 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,939 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $1,104,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 163,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 54,939 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter valued at $52,036,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,216,000 after buying an additional 236,440 shares in the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 5,509 shares in the company, valued at $275,780.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,600 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,976 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $50.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.81.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.75%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNX. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Knight Equity raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

