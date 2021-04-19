Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,141 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 405,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,141 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of EQT worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 166.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,102 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 201,248 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in EQT in the third quarter worth about $399,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in EQT by 4.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 448,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,806,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in EQT by 87.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 117,173 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

EQT opened at $17.55 on Monday. EQT Co. has a 12-month low of $10.52 and a 12-month high of $20.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.31 million. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. As a group, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EQT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.00.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

