Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 52,782 Shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 217,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,782 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.52% of Stride worth $4,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stride by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,724,000 after purchasing an additional 248,541 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Stride by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,874,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,790,000 after acquiring an additional 437,648 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Stride by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,447,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,734,000 after acquiring an additional 93,516 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Stride by 248.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,179,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,035,000 after acquiring an additional 840,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Stride by 9,469.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 977,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,747,000 after acquiring an additional 967,000 shares during the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stride stock opened at $32.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.75 and a 200-day moving average of $25.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. Stride, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.39 and a 1-year high of $52.84.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.73 million. Stride had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.92%. Stride’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stride news, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 89,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $3,138,412.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 315,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,073,869.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 68,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $2,202,015.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 315,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,121,346.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,362 shares of company stock valued at $6,645,249. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.60.

About Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

