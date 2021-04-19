Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 25,472 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,472 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Douglas Emmett worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DEI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,226,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,037,000 after buying an additional 355,329 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,393,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,566,000 after purchasing an additional 626,463 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,301,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,360,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,237,000 after purchasing an additional 645,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,428,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,039,000 after purchasing an additional 190,657 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DEI opened at $32.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.88. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $34.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $32.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.54.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $215.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 7.53%. Douglas Emmett’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Several research firms have commented on DEI. Robert W. Baird lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Douglas Emmett from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Emmett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.91.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

