Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 7,234 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $67,242,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 71,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,617,000 after purchasing an additional 15,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth $4,605,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $98,737.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,475.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALV opened at $97.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44 and a beta of 1.91. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.93 and a 52-week high of $99.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.46.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.18.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

