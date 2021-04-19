AMI Asset Management Corp Trims Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

AMI Asset Management Corp trimmed its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 2.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $43,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 58.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $142.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Kansas City Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.44.

KSU traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $256.80. The company had a trading volume of 12,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,243. The stock has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.63. Kansas City Southern has a 52 week low of $122.35 and a 52 week high of $269.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $712.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.30%.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

