AMI Asset Management Corp Sells 6,636 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

AMI Asset Management Corp lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,570 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 1.9% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at $2,359,174,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,765,781 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $18,887,420,000 after purchasing an additional 753,183 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $6,058,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,714,823 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,358,218,000 after purchasing an additional 509,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,907,912 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $954,186,000 after purchasing an additional 370,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total value of $1,254,547.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $10.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $514.63. 52,998 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,743,776. The company’s 50-day moving average is $465.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $477.83. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $325.21 and a one year high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $245.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADBE. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $535.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

