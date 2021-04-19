AMI Asset Management Corp Has $9.30 Million Stock Position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

AMI Asset Management Corp lowered its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $9,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter worth $43,090,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,663,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,626 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,024,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,933,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,661,000 after purchasing an additional 680,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,270,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,804,000 after purchasing an additional 659,501 shares in the last quarter. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 17,412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $466,480,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kelly M. Williams sold 362,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $9,902,516.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 188,884 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,310.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WillScot Mobile Mini from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.58. 22,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,862. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 180.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.57. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.85 and a 12 month high of $29.86.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $437.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.65 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 1.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About WillScot Mobile Mini

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

