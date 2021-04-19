AMI Asset Management Corp Has $6.38 Million Stock Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) by 0.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 142,211 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $6,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. LVZ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $662,000.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,812 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $1,388,931.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Eddy sold 21,218 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $900,067.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,111 shares of company stock worth $5,754,213 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

BJ traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $44.39. 29,023 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,149,764. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $50.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.46.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 491.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BJ shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

