AMI Asset Management Corp Decreases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

AMI Asset Management Corp decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 28.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 339,744 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab makes up about 3.0% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $56,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHW. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2,101.5% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 22,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 21,498 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Charles Schwab during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. CX Institutional increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 34.8% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 156,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 34.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $67.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.41.

NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.93. 330,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,309,525. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.70. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $68.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $119.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.97 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 298,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.46, for a total value of $16,271,776.64. Also, Director Charles A. Ruffel acquired 3,636 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.08 per share, with a total value of $196,634.88. Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,137 shares of company stock valued at $79,336,316 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.