AMI Asset Management Corp Boosts Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 24,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 11,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.82, for a total value of $731,206.96. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.20. 142,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,279. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.