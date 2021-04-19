AMI Asset Management Corp Acquires 944 Shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

AMI Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp owned about 0.20% of National Vision worth $7,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in National Vision by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in National Vision during the 1st quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $210,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on EYE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.63.

National Vision stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.94. 15,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 729,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,189.80, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.07 and a fifty-two week high of $52.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.56.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Research analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

