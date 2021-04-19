American Well (NYSE:AMWL) Earns Sector Weight Rating from Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of American Well (NYSE:AMWL) in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a sector weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on American Well from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Well from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut American Well from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BTIG Research started coverage on American Well in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on American Well in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a hold rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.25.

AMWL stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42. American Well has a 52 week low of $15.53 and a 52 week high of $43.75.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $60.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. American Well’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Well will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Well news, COO Kurt Knight sold 16,233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $292,518.66. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,185,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,355,375.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bradford Gay sold 121,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $3,223,693.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 822,664 shares in the company, valued at $21,743,009.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,292,579 shares of company stock worth $59,291,818.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in American Well by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Well in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in American Well by 21.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Well during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 18.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

