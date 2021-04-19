American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Stock Holdings Boosted by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $20,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the 3rd quarter worth $580,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 23,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $269,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on AWK shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $160.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.87, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.75.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

