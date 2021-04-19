American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Wallington Asset Management LLC

Wallington Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 59,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up approximately 2.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $14,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its position in shares of American Tower by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 1,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its position in American Tower by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in American Tower by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Tower by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

Shares of American Tower stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.65. The company had a trading volume of 20,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is $225.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.91. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $110.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.17%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.