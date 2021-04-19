American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) PT Raised to $41.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $27.82.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

Shares of AEO stock opened at $34.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.15 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $34.83.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Stacy Siegal sold 3,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $107,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,161. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,900 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $205,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $32,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 162.6% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 79,280 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 49,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $41,527,000.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.