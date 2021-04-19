American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.22.

AXL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

NYSE:AXL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.18. 55,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,996,807. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $12.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 22.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 87.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

