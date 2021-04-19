Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Ameren reported sales of $1.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.98 billion to $6.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

Shares of Ameren stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $83.79. The company had a trading volume of 48,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,652,250. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Ameren has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $86.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.67%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Mark C. Birk sold 2,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $152,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,807,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 10,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total value of $761,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 146,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,157,097.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,400,220. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

