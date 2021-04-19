AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Sold by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 92.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,350 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 45.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AMC Networks by 357.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

In related news, EVP James Gallagher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $343,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,781 shares of company stock worth $3,547,824. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of AMC Networks in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Macquarie downgraded AMC Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $52.86 on Monday. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.03 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.51 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.35.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $2.24. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 53.93% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $780.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.