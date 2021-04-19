AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 73,820,000 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the March 15th total of 49,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,150,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMC shares. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of AMC opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.61. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 10,000 shares of AMC Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $94,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,667.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,172,784 shares of company stock valued at $590,024,146 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in AMC Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

