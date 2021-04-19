Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$2.66 million during the quarter.

ATU traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 41,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. Altura Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

Separately, Beacon Securities cut shares of Altura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

About Altura Energy

Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

