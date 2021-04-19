Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Altura Energy (CVE:ATU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of C$2.66 million during the quarter.

ATU traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$0.20. The stock had a trading volume of 41,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,250. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66. Altura Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.11 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16.

Separately, Beacon Securities cut shares of Altura Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st.

Altura Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in central Alberta. It holds interests in the Leduc-Woodbend and Entice area located in Alberta. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 22 producing and 34 non-producing oil wells. The company was formerly known as Northern Spirit Resources Inc and changed its name to Altura Energy Inc in October 2015.

