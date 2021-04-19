Allegiant Private Advisors LLC Takes Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,320 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 123.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $232.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.35. The stock has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

