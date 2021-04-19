All Sports (SOC) Trading Down 13.4% Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One All Sports coin can currently be bought for about $0.0301 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, All Sports has traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar. All Sports has a total market cap of $45.19 million and approximately $8.80 million worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00070878 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00020536 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.01 or 0.00088450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $376.89 or 0.00666629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00039483 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (SOC) is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

All Sports Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

