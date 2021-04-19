Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Sells $570,302.40 in Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) EVP Craig C. Hopkinson sold 28,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.72, for a total transaction of $570,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.19, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. Alkermes plc has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $23.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.34.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alkermes plc will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Alkermes in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,688,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 527.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,618,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,364 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,294,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,819,000 after purchasing an additional 700,898 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,553,000. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alkermes by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 590,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,784,000 after purchasing an additional 363,330 shares in the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.86.

About Alkermes

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA to treat schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

