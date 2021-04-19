Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $305.00 at KeyCorp

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) had its target price reduced by analysts at KeyCorp from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.78% from the stock’s previous close.

BABA has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.88.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $238.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $645.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.41. Alibaba Group has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,500,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400,016 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $93,096,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after buying an additional 3,214 shares during the period. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,829,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

