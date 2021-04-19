Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $166.00 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.53. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.04 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

