Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Invests $2.62 Million in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,622,000. Telephone and Data Systems makes up approximately 2.1% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Telephone and Data Systems as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 18.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 888,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,376,000 after purchasing an additional 140,919 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 50.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,867 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 5.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 41,413 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 84,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Joseph R. Hanley sold 13,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $317,435.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,942.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 14.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDS stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $16.38 and a one year high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.96%.

TDS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Telephone and Data Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: UScellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, asset management, smart water solutions, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including headphones, smart speakers, and home automation and business management solutions.

