Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Invests $1.45 Million in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,676,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,074,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 282,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,348,000 after acquiring an additional 21,536 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $52.72 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.15.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.