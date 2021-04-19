Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 7,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 30.3% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 80.6% in the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PH opened at $318.95 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.87 and a fifty-two week high of $323.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

In related news, Director Linda S. Harty sold 7,719 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.69, for a total value of $2,405,935.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Roger S. Sherrard sold 850 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.39, for a total value of $257,031.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 74,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,556,177.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $331.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $331.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.79.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

