Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Has $483,000 Stock Position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Boston Beer were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in The Boston Beer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,189.09, for a total transaction of $4,756,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,863,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $999.91, for a total transaction of $2,720,755.11. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,810 shares of company stock valued at $8,773,689. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Boston Beer stock opened at $1,294.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,135.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1,019.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 92.50 and a beta of 0.76. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $394.50 and a 52-week high of $1,306.20.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $460.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.95 million. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 20.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen downgraded shares of The Boston Beer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,379.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,009.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,400.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,002.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,056.85.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

