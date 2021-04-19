Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,405,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 170,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 31.4% during the first quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the last quarter. New Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 65,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,454,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.26 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $83.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.68.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

