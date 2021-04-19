Alhambra Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Alhambra Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,371 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.0% during the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 713 shares of the software company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $522.70 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $465.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $477.83. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $325.21 and a twelve month high of $536.88. The company has a market cap of $249.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.44, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $597.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $547.58.

In other Adobe news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.51, for a total value of $1,014,976.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,278,094.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,958 shares of company stock valued at $54,808,499 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

