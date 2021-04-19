Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alerus Financial Corporation is a financial services company, through its subsidiary Alerus Financial, National Association, Alerus offers financial solutions to businesses and consumers. The company’s segment consists of banking, retirement and benefit services, wealth management and mortgage. Alerus Financial Corporation is headquartered in Grand Forks, North Dakota. “

NASDAQ ALRS opened at $30.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.35. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.81.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $61.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.31 million. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alerus Financial will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 291.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Alerus Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 7.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates through four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, checking accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

