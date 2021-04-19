Aleph.im (ALEPH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $37.09 Million

Aleph.im (CURRENCY:ALEPH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. Aleph.im has a total market cap of $37.09 million and approximately $834,687.00 worth of Aleph.im was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aleph.im has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Aleph.im coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000762 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Aleph.im alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.91 or 0.00066239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00089785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.90 or 0.00645925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.37 or 0.06725501 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Aleph.im Coin Profile

ALEPH is a coin. Aleph.im’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,317,934 coins. Aleph.im’s official message board is medium.com/aleph-im . Aleph.im’s official Twitter account is @aleph_im . Aleph.im’s official website is aleph.im

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph.im was built for Decentralized Finance, dedicated to providing secure storage and computing to dApps on all blockchains. Aleph.im messages signed using any of the underlying chain addresses are accepted instantly on the network. Those messages can come from a wide source range, including IoT devices, decentralized applications and trusted data providers (a dApp can handle multiple providers for a decentralized data sourcing). “

Buying and Selling Aleph.im

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aleph.im directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aleph.im should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aleph.im using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aleph.im Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aleph.im and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.