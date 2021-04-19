Alchemint Standards (SDS) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $270.00

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded down 59.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Alchemint Standards coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Alchemint Standards has a total market cap of $136,084.51 and $270.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded down 51.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Alchemint Standards alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.21 or 0.00063091 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.38 or 0.00278382 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004408 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00025871 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $368.68 or 0.00660528 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,815.83 or 0.99998952 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $486.78 or 0.00872102 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ genesis date was July 31st, 2018. Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 coins. Alchemint Standards’ official website is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemint is a stablecoins issuing distribution platform based on a hybrid model. Alchemint runs on NEO and aims at creating a decentralized, open and transparent stablecoins issuance system. Alchemint is designed to create a high-performance application-level encrypted digital currency and carries out a series of activities such as the mortgage of digital assets through smart contracts, the issuance of stablecoins and the management of collateral risk. “

Alchemint Standards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alchemint Standards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alchemint Standards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.