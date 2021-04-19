Albany International (AIN) to Release Earnings on Monday

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Albany International to post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Albany International had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $226.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.88 million. On average, analysts expect Albany International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Albany International stock opened at $87.98 on Monday. Albany International has a 1 year low of $45.93 and a 1 year high of $89.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.76. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

AIN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albany International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Albany International in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.17.

In other news, VP David M. Pawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.29, for a total value of $158,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,477.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Alan Hansen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $48,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,075,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock valued at $289,382. Corporate insiders own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the textile and materials processing business. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

