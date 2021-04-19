Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Up 41.7% in March

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 41.7% from the March 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AKZOF opened at $121.36 on Monday. Akzo Nobel has a 52-week low of $67.65 and a 52-week high of $121.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.93.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

