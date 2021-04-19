Aigang 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $82.00 (AIX)

Aigang (CURRENCY:AIX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. In the last seven days, Aigang has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Aigang coin can currently be purchased for $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. Aigang has a total market cap of $244,485.16 and approximately $82.00 worth of Aigang was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00072135 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00021734 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001752 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $394.57 or 0.00691395 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00091100 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.26 or 0.00042518 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,591.76 or 0.06293703 BTC.

Aigang Coin Profile

AIX is a coin. Aigang’s total supply is 29,274,567 coins. Aigang’s official message board is medium.com/aigang-network . Aigang’s official Twitter account is @aigangnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aigang’s official website is aigang.network . The Reddit community for Aigang is /r/aigangnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aigang is an automated insurance platform for IoT devices and for insurance innovation built around data. The platform will allow the network users to diagnose their own IoT device operating state and communicate imminent failure. Afterwards, the insurance company verifies the claim events and pays claims automatically. In order to automate the insurance process, the Aigang team will create a Decentralized Autonomous Organisation (DAO) featuring smart contracts to connect intelligent devices with insurance policies. Furthermore, the platform will feature algorithms to price the policy premiums and predict the profitability of insurance pools allowing the network users to predict insurance markets. The Aigang token (AIX) will be used to reward the network users for accurate insurance market predictions. “

