AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ASGLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AGC in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho raised AGC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

ASGLY opened at $9.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.14 and its 200 day moving average is $7.09. AGC has a fifty-two week low of $4.37 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49.

AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter. AGC had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 2.05%. On average, equities research analysts predict that AGC will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

AGC Company Profile

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including laminated, insulating, wired, solar control, toughened, decorative, sound insulation, float and patterned, and industrial glasses; structural glazing systems; and automotive glass, such as laminated, tempered, and privacy glasses, as well as integrated glass antennas, patterned glazing products, and module assembly windows.

